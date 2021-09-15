Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price target cut by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “na” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CNQ. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a C$41.00 price target on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$51.78.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of CNQ traded up C$1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$44.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,387,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,154,615. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52-week low of C$19.77 and a 52-week high of C$46.36.

In other news, Director David Tuer sold 12,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.82, for a total value of C$560,557.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,698,085.85. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.63, for a total value of C$208,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,074,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$86,358,721.50. Insiders have sold a total of 112,246 shares of company stock valued at $4,865,873 over the last three months.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.