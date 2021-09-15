Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.79 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will earn $3.79 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2022 earnings at $4.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$98.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway to C$98.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$106.00 price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$255.00.

CP opened at C$86.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$57.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$234.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.67. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$77.41 and a 12 month high of C$100.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

