Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) Short Interest Up 250.0% in August

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNBX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 326,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNBX opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Cannabics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22.

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cannabics Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products and innovative technologies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

