Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 70.2% from the August 15th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 114,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Cannabis Sativa stock opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.55. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.82.

Cannabis Sativa Company Profile

Cannabis Sativa, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm develops, manufactures, and sells herbal based skin care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Recover, a deep penetrating healing balm used to relieve pain for sore muscles, joints, arthritic, and back pain; Trauma Cream, a cream for blended infusion of cannabinoids and THC; Face Garden, an antioxidant moisturizing cream for the face; Body Garden, a moisturizing body lotion; and Lip Garden, an emollient balm.

