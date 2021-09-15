CanWel Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$6.42 and last traded at C$6.46. 289,773 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 312,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.52.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of CanWel Building Materials Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of CanWel Building Materials Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.93.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.61 million and a PE ratio of 3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.88, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

CanWel Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, distributes building materials and home renovation products in Canada, Hawaii, and the Western United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Forestry. The company sells decking and railing; engineered wood products; fasteners and adhesives; foundation; insulation and wraps; interior finishing; lumber, plywood, OSB, and specialty industrial products; roofing products; treated wood; siding and trim products; and security products, as well as forms and reinforcement products.

