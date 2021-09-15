Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CCOEY stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91.

About Capcom

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

