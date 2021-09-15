Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 380.0% from the August 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Capcom alerts:

CCOEY stock opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of -0.43. Capcom has a one year low of $9.48 and a one year high of $17.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.91.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Capcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.