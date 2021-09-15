Capital One Financial Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Sunday, September 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.97. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

NSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.78.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $57.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.20. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.18 and a beta of 0.37.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,683,000 after buying an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,595,000 after buying an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.