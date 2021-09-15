CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CapitaLand stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.
CapitaLand Company Profile
