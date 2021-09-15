CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Short Interest Update

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 76.2% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CapitaLand stock opened at $5.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.63. CapitaLand has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $6.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CapitaLand Company Profile

CapitaLand Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of consultancy services. It operates through the following business segments: CapitaLand Singapore and International, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand India, CapitaLand Lodging, CapitaLand Financial, Corporate and Others. The CapitaLand Singapore and International segment involves in the residential, office, shopping malls, industrial, logistics and business parks property development in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, The United States of America, Europe, Japan and Korea.

