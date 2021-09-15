Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSFFF. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CSFFF opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $5.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.31.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.