Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Capstone Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

Several analysts recently commented on CSFFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Europe boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of CSFFF opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 2.31. Capstone Mining has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.05.

Capstone Mining (OTCMKTS:CSFFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $209.40 million for the quarter. Capstone Mining had a net margin of 26.06% and a return on equity of 20.06%.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Santo Domingo, and Other. The company was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

