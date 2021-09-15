Carbon (CRBN) Trading 8.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Carbon (CURRENCY:CRBN) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Carbon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Carbon has a market cap of $4.35 million and approximately $95,355.00 worth of Carbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Carbon has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00127101 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.61 or 0.00178625 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,476.98 or 0.07254297 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,075.52 or 1.00303886 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $417.39 or 0.00870832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Carbon Profile

Carbon’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,550,553 coins. Carbon’s official Twitter account is @crbnio . The official website for Carbon is crbn.io . The official message board for Carbon is medium.com/@crbnio

Carbon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carbon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

