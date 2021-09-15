Cardano Market Cap Hits $81.19 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Cardano has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $2.53 or 0.00005288 BTC on popular exchanges. Cardano has a total market cap of $81.19 billion and approximately $3.92 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00053685 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $52.25 or 0.00109017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004228 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.45 or 0.00560150 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001092 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00018752 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00042488 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000678 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,038,100,544 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

