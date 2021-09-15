Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Hits New 1-Year High at $3.87

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.87 and last traded at C$3.83, with a volume of 847456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.60.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$4.50 target price on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$4.50 price objective on shares of Cardinal Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.94. The company has a market cap of C$575.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$99.11 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Energy Ltd. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cardinal Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,665,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,597,222.20. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 63,000 shares of company stock worth $182,700.

About Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ)

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.