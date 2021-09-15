Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

CAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

CAH stock opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Cardinal Health has a 1 year low of $44.65 and a 1 year high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

