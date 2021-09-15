Carebook Technologies (OTCMKTS:CRBKF) Stock Price Down 16.2%

Carebook Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRBKF)’s stock price dropped 16.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 2,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 2,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered Carebook Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81.

Carebook Technologies Inc, digital health company, provides digital health and virtual care solutions for pharmacies, employers, and insurers. The company offers pharmacy engagement platform. It also develops and commercializes mobile health management system for individuals, their families, pharmacies, insurers, employers, and clinics.

