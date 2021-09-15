CareMax, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for CareMax in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Wieland now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CareMax’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.84) EPS.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22).

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on CareMax in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CareMax stock opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. CareMax has a 52 week low of $6.53 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $625,718,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,828,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,225,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,241,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareMax during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,465,000.

About CareMax

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

