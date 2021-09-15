CareView Communications (OTCMKTS:CRVW) Stock Price Down 11.1%

CareView Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRVW) shares were down 11.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.14 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 3,560 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 83,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.18.

CareView Communications Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRVW)

CareView Communications, Inc engages in providing of products and application services for the healthcare industry. It specializes in bedside video monitoring, software tools to improve hospital communications and operations, and patient education and entertainment packages. The company was founded by L.

