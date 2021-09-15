Cashaa (CAS) Market Cap Reaches $18.04 Million

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Over the last week, Cashaa has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cashaa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. Cashaa has a total market cap of $18.04 million and approximately $874,539.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Cashaa

Cashaa is a coin. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,989,875 coins. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH . Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com . The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens. “

Buying and Selling Cashaa

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

