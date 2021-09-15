Casino Betting Coin (CBC) Achieves Market Cap of $7.82 Million

Casino Betting Coin (CURRENCY:CBC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Casino Betting Coin has traded down 17.9% against the dollar. One Casino Betting Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0502 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Casino Betting Coin has a market cap of $7.82 million and approximately $24,828.00 worth of Casino Betting Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casino Betting Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00063676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002853 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.51 or 0.00148972 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014269 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $385.41 or 0.00802893 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Casino Betting Coin Profile

Casino Betting Coin is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2018. Casino Betting Coin’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. Casino Betting Coin’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Casino Betting Coin is https://reddit.com/r/CasinoBettingCoin . The official website for Casino Betting Coin is casinobettingcoin.com . The official message board for Casino Betting Coin is medium.com/@CashBetCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. “

Casino Betting Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casino Betting Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casino Betting Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casino Betting Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casino Betting Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casino Betting Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.