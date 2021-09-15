Casper (CSPR) Hits One Day Volume of $34.14 Million

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Casper has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000274 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $259.71 million and approximately $34.14 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.83 or 0.00074689 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.97 or 0.00125010 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.20 or 0.00185930 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.18 or 0.07398175 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,865.59 or 0.99774621 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $427.59 or 0.00891298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Casper’s total supply is 10,346,845,198 coins and its circulating supply is 1,976,696,226 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

