Casper Price Reaches $0.13 on Major Exchanges (CSPR)

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular exchanges. Casper has a total market capitalization of $255.30 million and $28.96 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002294 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00076295 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00123291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00180853 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,646.49 or 1.00032537 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,411.83 or 0.07163039 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00865011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002825 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s total supply is 10,345,235,592 coins and its circulating supply is 1,959,898,152 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

