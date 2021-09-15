Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Up 6.5%

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.50 and last traded at $44.50. 82,462 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,610,968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.79.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAVA. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.05 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.55.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $51,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter worth $58,000. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

