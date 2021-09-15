Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 3,333 Shares

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $247,908.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,662,438.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Derek J. Maetzold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

On Tuesday, August 31st, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $757,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Derek J. Maetzold sold 10,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $745,600.00.

CSTL traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,132. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.63. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.37 and a 12 month high of $107.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.34 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSTL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 22.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,883,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth $1,323,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 25.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.