Castweet (CTT) Trading Down 3.8% Over Last 7 Days

Castweet (CURRENCY:CTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, Castweet has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Castweet coin can now be bought for $0.0855 or 0.00000178 BTC on exchanges. Castweet has a market capitalization of $153,422.86 and approximately $76,325.00 worth of Castweet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Castweet Coin Profile

Castweet is a coin. Castweet’s total supply is 99,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,793,952 coins. Castweet’s official Twitter account is @codetractio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Castweet is www.castweet.com . Castweet’s official message board is medium.com/@castweet

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

Buying and Selling Castweet

