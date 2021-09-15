Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $36,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 5,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 14.3% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.6% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 1,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $202.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.73 and a 12 month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

