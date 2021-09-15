Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 105.5% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 87.0% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $202.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.73 and a 52 week high of $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.80.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, for a total transaction of $103,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.