Catex Token (CATT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15,688.00

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Catex Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and $15,688.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Catex Token has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. One Catex Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.79 or 0.00063853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002877 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.21 or 0.00149752 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.44 or 0.00805562 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00047052 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

Catex Token is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,262,219,478 coins and its circulating supply is 764,538,331 coins. The official website for Catex Token is www.catex.io . The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @catexofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Catex Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

