Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cazoo Group (NYSE:CZOO) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CZOO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Cazoo Group has a one year low of $7.55 and a one year high of $13.85.

About Cazoo Group

Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON.

