CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 482,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,422 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CBRE Group worth $41,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,029,000. Finally, Northcape Capital Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd now owns 46,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

CBRE stock opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.63. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $99.73.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CBRE. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

