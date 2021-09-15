CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Purchased by Ethic Inc.

Ethic Inc. boosted its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 52.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CBRE Group by 531.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 329,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,257,000 after purchasing an additional 277,419 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 137,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,779,000 after acquiring an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 482,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,363,000 after acquiring an additional 46,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $96.46 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.17 and a 12-month high of $99.73. The company has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266 over the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.