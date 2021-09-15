CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0155 on Top Exchanges

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 15th. One CEEK VR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $11.38 million and approximately $337,947.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002885 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.30 or 0.00150230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00014341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $388.82 or 0.00807954 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046661 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek . The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

