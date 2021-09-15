Celo Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $757,984.00 (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $60.52 million and approximately $757,984.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.26 or 0.00065669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.09 or 0.00145125 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00013930 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.02 or 0.00831817 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.03 or 0.00046281 BTC.

Celo Dollar Profile

Celo Dollar (CRYPTO:CUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 60,517,731 coins. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money . Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

