Celo Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $108.63 Million (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 15th. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $108.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Celo coin can now be bought for $4.96 or 0.00010327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Celo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00075296 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00126094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $84.96 or 0.00176961 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,509.22 or 0.07309559 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,067.68 or 1.00122911 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.99 or 0.00885239 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Celo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.