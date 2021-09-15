Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,900 shares, an increase of 239.4% from the August 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,680 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPAC traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 9,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.19 million, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $9.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $116.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.