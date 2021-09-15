CENAQ Energy Corp’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) Quiet Period To Expire on September 22nd

CENAQ Energy’s (NASDAQ:CENQU) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 22nd. CENAQ Energy had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 13th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During CENAQ Energy’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of CENAQ Energy stock opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. CENAQ Energy has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $10.11.

