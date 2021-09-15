Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) shares rose 4.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.95 and last traded at $8.95. Approximately 136,041 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,546,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.53.

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.60 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a 200 day moving average of $8.34.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.18). Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0139 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 65,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 15.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 83,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy, Inc engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations.

