Centamin (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.27

Shares of Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.27 and last traded at $1.28, with a volume of 5810 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CELTF shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price target on shares of Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Centamin in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.59.

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.48.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Centamin Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CELTF)

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

