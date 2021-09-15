Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $47.42

Centaur Media Plc (LON:CAU)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 47.42 ($0.62) and traded as high as GBX 49.76 ($0.65). Centaur Media shares last traded at GBX 49.76 ($0.65), with a volume of 22,287 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £73.07 million and a PE ratio of -62.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 42.39.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.63%.

Centaur Media Plc provides business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's marketing platform includes Econsultancy, Marketing Week, Festival of Marketing, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Creative Review/Design Week, Oystercatchers, Influencer intelligence, Mini-MBA, and Really.

