Centaur Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centaur has a total market cap of $5.20 million and $543,541.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centaur has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.77 or 0.00064657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002828 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.66 or 0.00150580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014475 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.08 or 0.00798629 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.26 or 0.00046779 BTC.

About Centaur

Centaur is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,955,333,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

Buying and Selling Centaur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

