Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Acquired by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1,212.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,341 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $5,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,039 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,792,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,173 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Centene by 57.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,288,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,653,000 after buying an additional 3,378,239 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,721,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,669,000 after acquiring an additional 250,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,094,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,421,000 after acquiring an additional 719,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,752,689. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $31.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 9,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $655,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 4,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. lifted their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Centene from $73.50 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen started coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Centene from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

