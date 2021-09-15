Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,840 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $5,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $33.13 and a one year high of $55.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%. Research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

