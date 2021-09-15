Centric Cash (CNS) Hits One Day Volume of $161,027.00

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. In the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. One Centric Cash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000600 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.64 or 0.00059716 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

