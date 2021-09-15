Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Market Cap of $110.31 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Centrifuge coin can now be purchased for about $1.14 or 0.00002360 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $110.31 million and $739,443.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00075882 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.88 or 0.00126453 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.35 or 0.00177271 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,532.28 or 0.07336554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,250.62 or 1.00216567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.86 or 0.00886592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 97,064,885 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

