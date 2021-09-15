Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis assumed coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CRNT. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ceragon Networks from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 380,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259,684. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $300.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 1.73. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $2.11 and a 12-month high of $6.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $68.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.27 million. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 2.69%. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 15.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,796 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,348 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 191,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,755 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

