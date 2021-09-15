Ceres 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $50,081.00 (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 130.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ceres coin can currently be purchased for approximately $357.48 or 0.00743970 BTC on exchanges. Ceres has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $50,081.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ceres has traded up 157.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ceres alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.06 or 0.00075042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00125360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $86.27 or 0.00179530 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,551.76 or 0.07391662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,929.08 or 0.99746517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $434.37 or 0.00903970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ceres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ceres and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.