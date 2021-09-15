CertiK 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $18.35 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $2.11 or 0.00004446 BTC on popular exchanges. CertiK has a market cap of $119.11 million and $18.35 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CertiK has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00074575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00124638 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00187167 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,503.32 or 0.07372177 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,436.14 or 0.99821766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $424.24 or 0.00892737 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002829 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,078,300 coins and its circulating supply is 56,373,308 coins. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

Buying and Selling CertiK

