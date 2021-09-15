CHADS VC (CHADS) Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 15th. One CHADS VC coin can now be purchased for about $0.0523 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. CHADS VC has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $26.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CHADS VC has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.79 or 0.00066259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003034 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.75 or 0.00145382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00013988 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.89 or 0.00839808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046594 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS VC (CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.