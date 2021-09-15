CHADS VC Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 15th. CHADS VC has a market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $25.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0498 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00065521 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002857 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.32 or 0.00149731 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014446 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.21 or 0.00810834 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00046856 BTC.

CHADS VC Coin Profile

CHADS is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,830,808 coins and its circulating supply is 47,055,415 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

CHADS VC Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CHADS VC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

