ChainX Reaches Market Capitalization of $58.28 Million (PCX)

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. ChainX has a total market capitalization of $58.28 million and $2.20 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChainX has traded up 26.1% against the US dollar. One ChainX coin can now be bought for approximately $5.19 or 0.00010798 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00075596 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.17 or 0.00127165 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.77 or 0.00178319 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,536.09 or 0.07351403 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,139.91 or 1.00081099 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $428.08 or 0.00889957 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002834 BTC.

ChainX Coin Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 11,219,675 coins. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

Buying and Selling ChainX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.