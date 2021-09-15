Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 269,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 0.74% of Chart Industries worth $39,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,044,000 after purchasing an additional 896,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,786,000 after purchasing an additional 262,452 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,197,000 after purchasing an additional 323,879 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,820,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $189.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.54.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GTLS shares. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.29.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

